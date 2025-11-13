Secmark Consultancy consolidated net profit rises 309.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 9.33 croreNet profit of Secmark Consultancy rose 309.52% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.338.79 6 OPM %21.1113.31 -PBDT2.241.29 74 PBT1.190.25 376 NP0.860.21 310
