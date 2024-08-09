Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Information Technology shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 696.9 points or 1.78% at 39919.21 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 6.77%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 5.81%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.77%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.14%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 3.58%), Affle India Ltd (up 3.48%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.3%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 3.22%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.2%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 1.81%), eMudhra Ltd (down 0.74%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.
At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 546.7 or 1.03% at 53739.42.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 155.97 points or 0.97% at 16242.07.
The Nifty 50 index was up 276.8 points or 1.15% at 24393.8.

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks rise

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 1,101 cr

Federal Bank Ltd Surges 1.14%, BSE BANKEX index Gains 1.25%

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production at 22.15 lakh tonnes in July'24

Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

The BSE Sensex index was up 939.3 points or 1.19% at 79825.52.
On BSE,2406 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIC share price surges 3% after Q1FY25 results; check details here

HCL's Roshni Nadar India's most influential woman leader: Here's full list

From PepsiCo to P&G, India becomes next big FMCG growth bet as China lags

Ola Electric IPO listing: Shares make tepid debut, list flat on BSE, NSE

Chopra embodies excellence, will inspire generations: Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon