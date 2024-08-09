Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 165.13 points or 2.1% at 8027.89 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.55%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.9%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.67%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.24%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.27%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.95%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.31%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.01%), turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 546.7 or 1.03% at 53739.42.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 155.97 points or 0.97% at 16242.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 276.8 points or 1.15% at 24393.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 939.3 points or 1.19% at 79825.52.

On BSE,2406 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

