Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Real Estate stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 165.13 points or 2.1% at 8027.89 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.55%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.9%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.67%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.24%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.27%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.95%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.69%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.31%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.01%), turned lower.
At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 546.7 or 1.03% at 53739.42.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 155.97 points or 0.97% at 16242.07.
The Nifty 50 index was up 276.8 points or 1.15% at 24393.8.

More From This Section

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 1,101 cr

Federal Bank Ltd Surges 1.14%, BSE BANKEX index Gains 1.25%

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production at 22.15 lakh tonnes in July'24

Board of SKM Egg Products Export (India) recommends final dividend

Ceigall India successfully bids for Bhubaneswar Metro Phase-1 project

The BSE Sensex index was up 939.3 points or 1.19% at 79825.52.
On BSE,2406 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIC share price surges 3% after Q1FY25 results; check details here

HCL's Roshni Nadar India's most influential woman leader: Here's full list

From PepsiCo to P&G, India becomes next big FMCG growth bet as China lags

Ola Electric IPO listing: Shares make tepid debut, list flat on BSE, NSE

Chopra embodies excellence, will inspire generations: Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon