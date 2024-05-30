Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.75 crore
Net profit of Informed Technologies India reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 2.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.750.60 25 2.402.50 -4 OPM %-60.00-65.00 --41.67-42.40 - PBDT0.66-0.58 LP 2.93-0.21 LP PBT0.56-0.68 LP 2.56-0.53 LP NP0.56-0.59 LP 2.77-0.45 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit rises 105.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Information Technology stocks slide

Transforming the Path to Make Informed Online Education Choices: College Vidya Leads the Way in India

63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Amnet Digital announces a launch of Swift Insights, an AI-powered analytics platform help businesses make informed decisions

Fruition Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 39.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sindu Valley Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon