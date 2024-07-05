Infosys Ltd gains for fifth session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1660.3, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.54% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.94% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1660.3, up 0.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24280.55. The Sensex is at 79839.21, down 0.26%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 12.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37725.9, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1664, up 0.68% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 23.54% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.94% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

