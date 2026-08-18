Infosys Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1116.1, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% slide in NIFTY and a 12.84% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1116.1, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24206.95. The Sensex is at 77387.34, down 0.44%.Infosys Ltd has added around 2.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30807.8, down 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1122.6, down 1.74% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 22.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% slide in NIFTY and a 12.84% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 14.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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