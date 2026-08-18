BSE Ltd eases for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 3293.9, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% slide in NIFTY and a 1.64% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3293.9, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24206.95. The Sensex is at 77387.34, down 0.44%.BSE Ltd has eased around 9.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26217.15, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3311, down 1.38% on the day. BSE Ltd jumped 32.21% in last one year as compared to a 3.1% slide in NIFTY and a 1.64% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 50.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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