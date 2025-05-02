Friday, May 02, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys Ltd up for fifth session

Infosys Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1504.9, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.26% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 8.75% gain in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1504.9, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 24283.3. The Sensex is at 80378.78, up 0.17%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 0.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35794.95, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1510.4, up 0.39% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 6.26% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 8.75% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 24.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

