John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 178.59 croreNet profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 19.51% to Rs 41.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 178.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.69% to Rs 152.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 706.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 664.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales178.59166.74 7 706.22664.69 6 OPM %70.4960.98 -63.6259.62 - PBDT66.9947.65 41 221.07179.62 23 PBT65.3346.33 41 214.51175.20 22 NP41.5434.76 20 152.46130.65 17
