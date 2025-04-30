UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 46.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.65% to Rs 375.91 croreNet profit of UTI Asset Management Company declined 46.26% to Rs 87.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 375.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.47% to Rs 731.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 765.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 1851.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1736.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales375.91416.08 -10 1851.091736.96 7 OPM %44.9954.92 -59.5159.49 - PBDT165.81229.72 -28 1097.711029.10 7 PBT154.00217.96 -29 1052.17986.84 7 NP87.46162.76 -46 731.49765.68 -4
