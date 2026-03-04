Remi Edelstahl Tubulars allots 6.69 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars has allotted 6,69,226 equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 119.33/- per share pursuant to the conversion of 6,69,226 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount of 75% of the issue price to WSG CO.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST