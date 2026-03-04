Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
India VIX surged 23.40% to 21.14.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,578 a premium of 97.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,480.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 385.20 points or 1.55% to 24,480.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 23.40% to 21.14.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

