Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR ends lower amid negative cues from equities

INR ends lower amid negative cues from equities

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee witnessed range-bound trade on Wednesday and settled for the day lower by three paise at 88.80 (provisional) against the US dollar, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities amid a rise in risk-off sentiments. Indian shares ended modestly lower on Wednesday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty snapping their four-day winning run as caution crept in ahead of the September-quarter earnings season. The benchmark BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before closing down 153.09 points, or 0.19 percent, at 81,773.66. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 62.15 points, or 0.25 percent, to 25,046.15. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is holding its ground above 98 mark. The rupee is likely to remain within a narrow range, supported by domestic triggers such as IPO-related inflows, and potential progress in USIndia trade talks could gradually tilt sentiment in the rupee's favour although rising international oil prices could weigh.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices decline ahead of Q2 earnings season; Nifty drops below 25,050

Indices decline ahead of Q2 earnings season; Nifty drops below 25,050

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.83%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.83%

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

GRSE inks MoU with Centum Electronics to develop advanced naval navigation systems

GRSE inks MoU with Centum Electronics to develop advanced naval navigation systems

Indices snap 4-day gains; realty shares tumble

Indices snap 4-day gains; realty shares tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon