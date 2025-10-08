Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.83%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.83%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 1.83% at 875.4 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd slipped 4.85%, Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 3.61% and SignatureGlobal India Ltd shed 2.45%. The Nifty Realty index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.13% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.71% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.25% to close at 25046.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.19% to close at 81773.66 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

GRSE inks MoU with Centum Electronics to develop advanced naval navigation systems

GRSE inks MoU with Centum Electronics to develop advanced naval navigation systems

Indices snap 4-day gains; realty shares tumble

Indices snap 4-day gains; realty shares tumble

Asian shares end lower, Nikkei down 0.45%

Asian shares end lower, Nikkei down 0.45%

Euro plummets to one-month low, French political worries stay in place

Euro plummets to one-month low, French political worries stay in place

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon