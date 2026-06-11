Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR falls, stays under sustained stress

INR falls, stays under sustained stress

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee stayed under pressure today. Indian rupee lost 52 paise at 95.77 per US dollar. US dollar index is holding steady today after a drop in the last session as markets accessed the inflationary trends in the US and war related stress kept overall mood volatile. Local stock markets ended with minor losses today amid cautious investor sentiment, as market participants monitored developments in West Asia. Trading remained volatile due to the weekly expiry of Sensex futures and options contracts. The Nifty is largely consolidating around two-month low. On NSE, USD/INR futures added 0.38% at 96.05.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KIMS gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 13 June'26

KIMS gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 13 June'26

Bank credit growth spikes around 17.40% on year

Bank credit growth spikes around 17.40% on year

Infosys completes CMMI AI Maturity Framework and Pilot Assessment

Infosys completes CMMI AI Maturity Framework and Pilot Assessment

BHEL bags over Rs 90-cr LNTP from DVC for 800 MW Durgapur project

BHEL bags over Rs 90-cr LNTP from DVC for 800 MW Durgapur project

Nifty ends below 23,200 level; broader mrkt underperforms

Nifty ends below 23,200 level; broader mrkt underperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDefence IndexSurveillance PricingDividend Stocks TodayReliance Meta PartnershipGNG Electronics share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance