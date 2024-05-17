Crompton Greaves hits 52 week high after Q4 PAT jumps to Rs 133 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals soared 14.24% to Rs 387 after the company reported 1% increased in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.43 crore as compared with Rs 131.55 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax fell marginally to Rs 169.04 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 170.43 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA stood at Rs 204 crore in Q4 FY24, recording de-growth of 4% as compared with Rs 211 crore registered in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin contracted to 10.4% in Q4 FY24 as against 11.8% recorded in Q4 FY23.

On segmental front, the Electronic Consumer Durables (ECD) has reported a 14.3% YoY revenue growth to Rs 1,156 crore and 17.2% EBIT margin in Q4. The company saw significant growth in fans (up 13% YoY) and pumps (up 9% YoY) and Appliances (up 27% YoY). The company also executed several solar pump orders, empaneling Rs 122 crore and sold 10 lakh units of mixer grinder in FY24, leading to strong growth of 39% in small domestic appliances.

Revenue from lighting business increased 0.9% YoY to Rs 281 crore in Q4 FY24, amidst persistent price erosion. B2C lighting categories experienced healthy volume growth, while B2B segment demonstrated strong growth during the quarter led by streetlight and industrial segments, it secured large projects from NHAI, TCS, JSW, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances' revenue declined by 11% YoY due to one-time settlements and extraordinary items. However, core categories revenue remained stable, and regional chain stores continued to grow for the fourth consecutive quarter, with new product launches and premiumization contributing significantly.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2024, which will be approved by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid on or after 29 July 2024, within 30 days of the AGM.

Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, We launched Crompton 2.0 in June23 which outlined our renewed focus towards accelerating revenue growth which is progressing well and translating into healthy margins. We delivered strong performance in ECD with double-digit growth for the third consecutive quarter with robust improvement in industry leading EBIT margins. The lighting business is showing signs of stabilization with revenue growth in H2 despite price erosion. We expect the intense summer season and uptick in demand for home & kitchen appliances to support the growth momentum while we continue to investment in growth initiatives.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products, ranging from fans, lamps and luminaries to pumps and household appliances such as water heaters, coolers, mixer grinders and irons.

The counter hit an 52 -week high at Rs 394 in intraday today.

Revenue from operations increased 9.49% YoY to Rs 1,961 crore in Q4 FY24.