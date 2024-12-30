Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles lower amid muted equities

INR settles lower amid muted equities

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee dropped 4 paise to 85.52 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as dollar demand from importers, foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments. Domestic key equity indices ended a volatile session with moderate losses on Monday. The Nifty closed below the 23,650 mark after hitting the day's high of 23,915.35. As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 450.94 points or 0.57% to 78,248.13. The Nifty 50 index fell 168.50 points or 0.71% to 23,644.90. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.47%. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note and witnessed an intra-day low of 85.59 and a high of 85.43 against the American currency.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices end with modest losses; media shares decline; VIX rallies 5.55%

Indices end with modest losses; media shares decline; VIX rallies 5.55%

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at discount

Nifty December futures trade at discount

Adani Enterprises to fully exit from JV, Adani Wilmar

Adani Enterprises to fully exit from JV, Adani Wilmar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon