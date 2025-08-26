Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slumps to near 3-week low ahead of tariff implementation deadline

INR slumps to near 3-week low ahead of tariff implementation deadline

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee slumped to a three-week low in opening trades on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of the implementation of the August 27 tariff deadline, with an additional 25% duty on Indian goods set to take effect this week. Rupee opened at Rs 87.74 per dollar but managed to recover to a high of 87.69 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee pared initial gains to settle 4 paise lower at 87.56 against the US dollar. Indian shares are likely to open on a weak note on Tuesday. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.4 percent each on Monday as IT stocks surged on Fed rate cut hopes. Asian markets traded lower this morning while the dollar and U.S. Treasuries slid after U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media he was removing Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors, the latest in a series of attacks on the central bank's independence.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wall Street Retreats on Profit-Taking; Dow Drops 349 Points Ahead of Key Economic Data

Wall Street Retreats on Profit-Taking; Dow Drops 349 Points Ahead of Key Economic Data

Shares of Patel Retail list in T Group

Shares of Patel Retail list in T Group

Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global list in B Group

Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global list in B Group

Shares of Vikram Solar list in B Group

Shares of Vikram Solar list in B Group

Benchmarks drop in early trade, breadth weak

Benchmarks drop in early trade, breadth weak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon