Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 90.84% to Rs 5.00 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 100.00% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 90.84% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.002.62 91 OPM %95.2090.46 -PBDT4.762.37 101 PBT4.762.37 101 NP4.102.05 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

