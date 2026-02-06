Inspirisys Solutions standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.89% to Rs 127.51 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 15.85% to Rs 16.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 64.89% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 77.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.127.5177.336.175.198.524.687.113.7816.3714.13

