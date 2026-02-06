TPI India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net profit of TPI India rose 200.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.398.1911.088.670.650.340.510.170.510.17

