Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 726.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Star Cement rose 726.93% to Rs 74.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 880.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 718.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.880.00718.7623.0114.50195.2296.94104.047.6174.929.06

