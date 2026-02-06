Friday, February 06, 2026 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 726.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 726.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 880.00 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 726.93% to Rs 74.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 880.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 718.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales880.00718.76 22 OPM %23.0114.50 -PBDT195.2296.94 101 PBT104.047.61 1267 NP74.929.06 727

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

