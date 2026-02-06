United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 17.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 23.76 crore

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 17.70% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.23.7622.9421.9719.057.436.276.555.415.324.52

