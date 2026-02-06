Ethos consolidated net profit rises 3.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 468.52 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 3.19% to Rs 30.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 468.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 369.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.468.52369.9312.9815.3568.7257.3643.9040.6130.4329.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News