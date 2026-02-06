Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit declines 14.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 373.86 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health declined 14.64% to Rs 77.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 373.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 309.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.373.86309.7729.5539.85114.72127.24108.82121.6977.5990.90

