Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AIA Engineering wins order of USD 32.90 million

AIA Engineering wins order of USD 32.90 million

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Through its subsidiary Vega Industries Chile SpA, Chile

AIA Engineering announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vega Industries Chile SpA, Chile has received an order of USD32.90 Mn. (Approx. Rs 291 crore) from a copper mine in Chile for supply of grinding media, to be fulfilled over 18 months starting November 2025. The Company will be working closely with the customer to help deliver on the benefits that shall accrue on use of high-chrome grinding media.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

