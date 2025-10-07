Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors allots 56,720 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors allots 56,720 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Tata Motors has allotted 56,720 equity shares under the Tata Motors Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary/equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 7,36,50,26,811 divided into 3,68,22,74,653 ordinary/equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 7,36,51,40,251 divided into 3,68,23,31,373 ordinary/equity shares of Rs 2/- each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

AIA Engineering wins order of USD 32.90 million

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bondada Engineering gains after subsidiary secures Rs 14-cr supply order from domestic clients

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Indices trade in positive terrain; realty shares jump

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

