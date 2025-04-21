Monday, April 21, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at preimum

Nifty April futures trade at preimum

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,131, a premium of 5.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 23,125.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 273.90 points or 1.15% to 24,125.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.30% to 15.52.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; broader mrkt outperform

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; broader mrkt outperform

Paytm Money introduces cost-effective interest rates and brokerage for Pay Later offering

Paytm Money introduces cost-effective interest rates and brokerage for Pay Later offering

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Intellect to leverage its eMACH.ai Wholesale Banking platform for UK-based financial institution

Euro speculative net longs stay near 6-month high

Euro speculative net longs stay near 6-month high

Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fall sharply

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon