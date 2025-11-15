Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit rises 311.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit rises 311.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Sales decline 27.89% to Rs 45.07 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance rose 311.24% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.89% to Rs 45.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.0762.50 -28 OPM %3.532.54 -PBDT4.241.23 245 PBT4.211.19 254 NP3.660.89 311

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TMT (I) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

TMT (I) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 31.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Viceroy Hotels standalone net profit declines 92.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Viceroy Hotels standalone net profit declines 92.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 64.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 64.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 15.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 15.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon