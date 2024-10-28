Business Standard
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Slips 10%

Oct 28 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd has lost 20.5% over last one month compared to 12.72% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 6.82% drop in the SENSEX

Interglobe Aviation Ltd fell 10% today to trade at Rs 3928.2. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is down 0.63% to quote at 618.71. The index is down 12.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 2.72% and Oil India Ltd lost 2.06% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 66.79 % over last one year compared to the 25.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Interglobe Aviation Ltd has lost 20.5% over last one month compared to 12.72% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 6.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16432 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22484 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5033.2 on 12 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2393.95 on 26 Oct 2023.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

