International Travel House standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the September 2025 quarter

International Travel House standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Oct 15 2025

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 59.38 crore

Net profit of International Travel House declined 14.00% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales59.3860.94 -3 OPM %15.8316.61 -PBDT10.8211.70 -8 PBT8.639.92 -13 NP6.397.43 -14

First Published: Oct 15 2025

