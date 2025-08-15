Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 128.99 croreNet profit of Intrasoft Technologies rose 10.51% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 128.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales128.99123.24 5 OPM %3.743.86 -PBDT4.573.92 17 PBT4.393.70 19 NP4.103.71 11
