TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit declines 98.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 56.62 croreNet profit of TechNVision Ventures declined 98.61% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 56.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales56.6252.41 8 OPM %2.266.11 -PBDT1.302.87 -55 PBT0.522.44 -79 NP0.032.16 -99
