Friday, October 31, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divyashakti reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Divyashakti reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales decline 57.77% to Rs 6.74 crore

Net loss of Divyashakti reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 57.77% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.7415.96 -58 OPM %-11.872.94 -PBDT0.541.22 -56 PBT00.61 -100 NP-0.080.56 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

RailTel Corp secures Rs 136-cr order

RailTel Corp secures Rs 136-cr order

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management reshuffle; Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,353 cr

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management reshuffle; Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,353 cr

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon