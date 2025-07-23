Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 691.7, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.15% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% jump in NIFTY and a 2.96% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 691.7, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25172.45. The Sensex is at 82590.28, up 0.49%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 3.33% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9533.3, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 692.8, up 0.41% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 6.15% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% jump in NIFTY and a 2.96% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 24.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

