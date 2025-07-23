Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 23 July 2025

The Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate at its meeting held on 23 July 2025 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 1500 crore in one or more tranches by way of availing secured or unsecured Rupee Term Loan within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders to refinance the existing debts of the Company taken for capex use of Century Pulp and Paper division of the Company (CPP) and release of charges or encumbrances created on the assets of CPP for such loans, in view of the proposed sale of CPP division of the Company to ITC

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Nifty trades near 25,200 level; oil & gas shares jump

Nifty trades near 25,200 level; oil & gas shares jump

ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

ADB trims India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on account of trade uncertainty

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 105.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon