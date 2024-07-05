Ipca Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1190.05, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.58% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% jump in NIFTY and a 47.56% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1190.05, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24279.9. The Sensex is at 79810.25, down 0.3%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has gained around 2.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20192.6, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1188.8, up 1.07% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 56.58% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% jump in NIFTY and a 47.56% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 48.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News