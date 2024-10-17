Business Standard
Information Technology shares gain

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 283.84 points or 0.67% at 42939.97 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 4.61%), Black Box Ltd (up 3.19%),Mphasis Ltd (up 1.56%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 1.54%),Infosys Ltd (up 1.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.41%), Cyient Ltd (up 1.1%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 0.96%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 0.86%), and Mastek Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.1%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.83%), and eMudhra Ltd (down 1.84%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 288.5 or 0.5% at 57114.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 122.16 points or 0.73% at 16631.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.1 points or 0.48% at 24850.2.

Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Hi-Tech Pipes commissions 5 MW captive green power utilization

Indices open flat; Nifty below 24,950

Tata Power receives LoI from REC to acquire transmission project (ERES-XXXIX)

RailTel wins order of Rs 14.20 cr from ICDS Commissioner, Maharashtra

The BSE Sensex index was down 283.08 points or 0.35% at 81218.28.

On BSE,1227 shares were trading in green, 1822 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

