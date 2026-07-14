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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCTC appoints Rajneesh Narain as CFO

IRCTC appoints Rajneesh Narain as CFO

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has appointed Rajneesh Narain, Director (Finance), as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from 14 July 2026.

Rajneesh Narain, who assumed charge as Director (Finance) at IRCTC on 15 June 2026, brings over three decades of experience in the coal sector. Before joining IRCTC, he served as Director (Finance) at Northern Coalfields (NCL) and previously headed the corporate accounts team at South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India. During his tenure, he handled key functions including accounting, taxation, fund management, contract management, budgetary control, and business diversification.

He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Chhattisgarh East Railway (CERL) and Chhattisgarh East West Railway (CEWRL), subsidiaries of SECL, for six years. An MBA in finance, Narain is recognised for his expertise in financial analysis, strategic planning, stakeholder management, negotiation, and team leadership.

 

IRFC is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and the dedicated market borrowing arm of Indian Railways. It provides financing support for railway expansion, modernization and strategic infrastructure development.

On a standalone basis, IRFC's net profit rose 0.15% to Rs 1684.31 crore while net sales rose 9.18% to Rs 7336.05 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

The counter slipped 1.04% to Rs 497.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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