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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thermax Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2026.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2026.

Thermax Ltd lost 5.95% to Rs 4387 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27052 shares in the past one month.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 555.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd tumbled 5.84% to Rs 240.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96242 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd pared 5.29% to Rs 1225.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd shed 4.83% to Rs 156.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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