IREDA's board to evaluate FY27 borrowing plan on 19 March

Indiain Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) annuoonced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 19 March 2026 to consider the borrowing plan for financial year 2026-27.

The proposed plan includes raising capital through a mix of debt instruments such as bonds, term loans, and commercial papers from domestic as well as international markets.

Further, the board will also consider enchancement of borrowing plan for the FY 2025-26.

IREDA is a 'Navratna' Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a Public Limited Government Company established as a Non-Banking Financial Institution in 1987 engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

The company s consolidated net profit rallied 15.42% to Rs 1,381.36 crore on 26.80% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,135.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 1.84% to Rs 114.95 on the BSE.

