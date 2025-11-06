Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 7.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 44.32 croreNet profit of Iris Clothings rose 7.29% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.3241.26 7 OPM %15.8619.22 -PBDT6.567.02 -7 PBT5.465.23 4 NP4.123.84 7
