Iron ore production up around 3% in current fiscal

Jan 03 2025
Indias Iron production has recorded significant growth during FY 2024-25 (April-November) with total production rising by 3% to 182.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) compared to 177.2 MMT during the same period last year according to provisional data. Iron ore continues to be a major contributor accounting for 69% of the total MCDR (Mineral Conservation and Development Rules) mineral production by value.

First Published: Jan 03 2025

