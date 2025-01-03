Business Standard

KEC Intl rises on bagging orders worth Rs 1,097 crore

KEC Intl rises on bagging orders worth Rs 1,097 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

KEC International added 1.04% to Rs 1,224.45 after the civil construction company secured new orders of Rs 1,097 crore in its transmission and distribution (T&D) business.

The orders entail setting up of 400 kV transmission lines in UAE and supply of towers, hardware and poles across the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are delighted with the continuous success in our T&D business, demonstrated by the series of significant order wins. The consistent flow of orders from the Middle East and the Americas has strengthened our international T&D order book significantly in addition to our strong India T&D order book.

 

Notably, 72% of the order intake this year is from our T&D business. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at over Rs.19,500 crores, reflecting a remarkable growth of ~70% vis-vis last year, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our future growth plans.

KEC International is part of the RPG group. The company is a global EPC major in power T&D systems. It has also diversified in railway infrastructure, manufacturing cables (for power, telecom, solar and railways), civil construction with a focus on construction of industrial plants, warehouses, residential and commercial complexes, smart infrastructure, and renewable sector (solar) projects.

KEC International has reported 53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85 crore on a 14% increase in revenues to Rs 5,113 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

