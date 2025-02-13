Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITD Cementation Q3 PAT jumps 11% to Rs 87 cr

ITD Cementation Q3 PAT jumps 11% to Rs 87 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

ITD Cementation India's consolidated net profit jumped 10.75% to Rs 87.04 crore on 11.28% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,244.86 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 112.19 crore during the December 2024 quarter, up 6.03% from Rs 105.80 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total operating income for the quarter ended December 2024 was at Rs 2,245 crore, registering an increase of 11% YoY.

In the third quarter of FY25, EBITDA was at Rs 214 crore, down 6.95% YoY growth.

As of 31 December 2024, the company's consolidated order book was valued at Rs 19,893 crore. During the quarter, the company secured orders worth over Rs 6,370 crore.

 

Also Read

Artificial intelligence, AI

Big bucks for big skills: AI, cybersecurity pros see fast promotions, hikes

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 440 pts to 76,600; Pharma, Health, Metal, Midcap indices gain 1%

SEBI

Sebi platform MITRA to help investors trace inactive mutual fund folios

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli

LIVE | RCB Captain announcement - Kohli or Patidar: Who will be RCB captain for IPL 2025?

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE news: PM Modi meets US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard after landing in the US

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure, and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

Shares of ITD Cementation shed 0.81% to Rs 525.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balaji Amines drops as Q3 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Balaji Amines drops as Q3 PAT slides 18% YoY to Rs 33 cr

PTC India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 181 cr

PTC India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Suven Pharma jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 83 cr

Suven Pharma jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 77% YoY to Rs 83 cr

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon