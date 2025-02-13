Business Standard

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 469.59 points or 1.15% at 41289.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 7.2%), Lupin Ltd (up 5.34%),Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 5.28%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 4.88%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 4.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 3.89%), Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 3.63%), Granules India Ltd (up 3.37%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 3.3%), and Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 3.16%).

On the other hand, Orchid Pharma Ltd (down 16.69%), Natco Pharma Ltd (down 16.41%), and FDC Ltd (down 8.9%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.61 or 0.6% at 47419.98.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 144.88 points or 1.02% at 14283.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.35 points or 0.32% at 23119.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 287.36 points or 0.38% at 76458.44.

On BSE,2169 shares were trading in green, 973 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Utilties shares gain

Metal stocks rise

Indices trade sideways; breadth positive

Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

Engineers India secures work order of Rs 106 cr from Indian Oil

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

