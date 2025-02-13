Business Standard

PTC India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

PTC India rallied 3.76% to Rs 137.95 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 86.63% to Rs 181.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 97.04 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations shed 0.21% to Rs 3,420.81 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 3,428.01 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax was at Rs 227.47 crore in Q3 FY25, up 50.91% as against Rs 150.73 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit rallied 75.81% to Rs 110.59 crore on a 1.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,264.02 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

Standalone profit before tax spiked 74.26% to Rs 148.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 84.99 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The trading volumes were up by 29% in Q3 FY25 to 19,245 million units (MU) compared to 14,932 million units (MU) in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, core margin stands at 3.16 paise per unit for the period Q3FY25.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar, chairman & MD, PTC India, said, "Growth has been witnessed across all segments of electricity trading in the third quarter of FY25 and has been observed. The growth has been driven by short-term segments (bilateral & exchange) of electricity trading. The short term constitutes 59% of PTCs total trading volume for 9M, indicating increased preference of market participants for the shorter end contracts, including bilateral markets.

We expect to see a hardening of electricity demand in sync with GDP growth rate. The new business drivers for the sector will be renewable energy, storage solutions, and consulting offerings. We expect to penetrate deeper into the opportunity space. Identified focus on growth drivers will maintain our leadership position."

PTC India is principally engaged in trading of power. PTC holds a Category I license from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the highest category with permission to trade unlimited volumes.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

