Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 11:35 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 35.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 61.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57921 shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2025.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 35.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 61.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57921 shares. The stock rose 0.92% to Rs.335.00. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6048 shares. The stock rose 1.87% to Rs.329.25. Volumes stood at 9442 shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd clocked volume of 31777 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2529 shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.2,680.00. Volumes stood at 2224 shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd saw volume of 72962 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6003 shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.3,857.20. Volumes stood at 2735 shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd witnessed volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23240 shares. The stock increased 4.18% to Rs.280.70. Volumes stood at 26349 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

