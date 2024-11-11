Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI consortium emerges L1 for three packages of BharatNet project

ITI consortium emerges L1 for three packages of BharatNet project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

ITI with its consortium partner has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Package No. 15 of BharatNet Phase-3 Project comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur states with an order value of Rs. 1537 Crores. ITI also emerged as L1 (on 07 November 2024) for Package No. 8 in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and for Package No. 9 in West Bengal, & Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an order value to Rs. 3022 crore. With this, ITI has emerged as L1 for three Packages (8,9, &15) taking the total order value to Rs. 4559 crore.

The BharatNet Phase-3 Project is divided into 16 Packages spread across all states & union territories. BSNL had invited tenders, for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet Phase-3 Project on a Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

LIVE news: Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st chief justice of India

Tata Motors, Tata

Tata Motors recovers 5% from day's low as analysts eye valuation comfort

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Aarti Industries tanks 10% after PAT drops in Q2FY25 earnings; details

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound around 79,450, Nifty at 24,150; Auto, IT stocks gain

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges unity of strength, diplomacy for lasting peace in Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon