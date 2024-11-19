Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IVP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd, Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2024.

IVP Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 240.65 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 50586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2567 shares in the past one month.

 

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd spiked 16.61% to Rs 202.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7097 shares in the past one month.

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd surged 11.50% to Rs 50.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50412 shares in the past one month.

Hercules Hoists Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 255.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44464 shares in the past one month.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 247.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43483 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

